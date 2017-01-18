Sudan: European Union Said It Considers Easing of the Sanctions On Sudan As an Important Step

Khartoum — European Union said it considers the easing of the sanctions on Sudan as an important step

In a press statement it issued here on Tuesday the EU said the announcement of President Obama on the easing of the sanctions on Sudan is an important step that should provide the basis for the government of Sudan to move forward with political reforms and to contribute to peace in the region.

The release stressed that the EU will continue its dialogue with the Government of Sudan towards further progress and urge all parties to speed up engagement on the AUHIP roadmap framework.

It concluded that the EU has supported the roadmap in the past and will continue to do so.