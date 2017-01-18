Ethiopia: Zambia, Ethiopia to Heighten Ties

Zambia and Ethiopia would this year hold a joint permanent commission meeting aimed at strengthening their bilateral cooperation.

In a statement, Zambian Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba said Monday the joint permanent commission, to be held in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, on March 28 would improve trade and economic activities between people of the two countries.

The minister further indicated as three bilateral agreements are scheduled for signing which are visa waivers for Zambians entering Ethiopia, an extradition treaty and an agreement to be signed by Ethiopia to establish its embassy in Zambia.

The Zambian minister also added that his government recently pardoned 127 Ethiopians who were serving jail sentences as a gesture of good will, reports Xinhua.