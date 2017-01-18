Liberia: Coalition Descends On Ellen's Favorite Presidential Aspirants

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has descended hard on four of Liberia's presidential candidates describing them as President Sirleaf's favorite presidential candidates in the 2017 general and presidential elections.

The disclosure was made over the weekend by the deputy secretary general for operations of the party Andrew Peters when the National Patriotic Party endorsed the candidacy of Hannah J. Slocum as representative aspirant in district four in Margibi County.

Mr. Peters said Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, Dr. Joseph Mills Jones, Alexander B. Cummings and Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine are the president's favorite presidential candidates.

According to him, these presidential candidates are not different from President Sirleaf. He noted that they are President Sirleaf in disguise as such they should not be elected.

He stated that if the Liberians allow any of the four candidates to grasp the presidency comes October; President Sirleaf will sit at the back and remote control them. Making a specific reference to Dr. Jones, Mr. Peters said Jones said he succeeded but Unity Party failed and if he wants to claim success it should be done at the extent of the UP because he was a part and he implemented the policy made by the party.

He further said Dr. Jones' statement that he is better than President Sirleaf is a charade; stating that no president will appoint anyone as bank governor that is not a special confidant. "So, how can he say he is better than the person that appointed him; he is as bad as Ellen."

He pointed out that the fact that Dr. Jones was appointed by the president proves that he is no different from her. Mr. Peters added that the MOVEE political leader mismanaged the Liberian people's money given them little in the name of proving loan for them.

"How can Mill Jones say he is better than Ellen, how can you be better than the person that appoints you; how can you criticize the Unity Party government when you were part of it, how many money did you bring from America to credit us? It's our money you met here and you mismanaged and gave us little", he lamented.

He noted that Dr. Jones is moving into the villages telling the Liberians that he is the poverty doctor telling them that he given them loans. Peters called on the Liberian people to tell Dr. Jones that it is their money that he met in Liberia when he flew from America like bat with nothing; but took job at CBL, ripped all their money and changed the little in Liberian dollars and gave it to them.

For Cummings, the CDC deputy secretary general said he came from "selling Coca cola and he came into the country wanting to be taken over the bottle and placed in the mission," something he said the Liberian can't do.

He said the money the very Liberians use to buy Coca cola that have made Cummings rich today is what he wants to use to be president stating that Mr. Cummings is not going to use it to the detriment of the Liberians.

Peters narrated that not because Cummings sold Coca cola and made lot of profit and took lots of money and say he wants to be president; adding that the presidency of this country is not area people take for joke.

According to him, not that because Cummings is successful in selling Coca Cola means that he will be successful to be president because he does not know the political jargons.

On the other hand, Peters described Cllr. Brumskie as a regime collaborator and he is getting support from President Sirleaf with her direct involvement. He averred that Cllr. Brumskine in the past two elections could not purchase used vehicle but they now have several new ones.

"The resignation of Musa Bility, a strong supporter of Unity Part, is a strategy intended to fool the Liberians so a government that will be controlled by President Sirleaf can take power," he observed.

He at the same time accused the government for being corrupt with the presence of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.