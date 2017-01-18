18 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Values Partnership With Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tewodros Kassa

Both countries have strong desire to realize regional economic integration.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Hirut Zemene said Ethiopia values the partnership with Sudan with great fervor.

The State Minister made the remarks on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the National Day of the Republic of the Sudan here Monday.

Expressing the long-standing relations and the ever-growing bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and the Sudan, she noted that the two sisterly countries have common interests in building peace and security. They as well have strong desire to realize regional integration.

Hirut further said both countries have common agenda in the African Union and IGAD as well as other multilateral fora. _

Sudanese Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to AU/UNECA Jamal Elshikh Ahmed said: "Ethiopia and Sudan are best examples to a cordial and strategic relation".

The Ambassador further reaffirmed his country's commitment to the implementation of the series of agreements signed between the two countries, according to ministry of foreign affairs.

Ethiopia

World Bank Grants U.S.$24 Million for Ethiopian Universities

The World Bank has granted a 24-million USD support for Addis Ababa and Haremaya universities to enable them establish… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.