Nigeria: Senate Advises Military to Exercise Caution in Future Operations

The Senate on Wednesday, advised the military to as much as possible apply caution in the exercise would call upon to undertake on behalf of Nigerians.

The advice followed a point of order, raised by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan at plenary.

Lawan recalled that dozens of people were killed on Tuesday when an air force jet accidentally bombarded the Rann IDPs camp, Kala Balge in Borno.

Ike Ekeremadu: the Deputy Senate President, who presided over the plenary, that, "We only hope and pray that this will not happen again. We urge the military, especially the air force; to as much as possible ensure that this does not happen again.

"We are also conscious of the effort of our gallant soldiers, especially that which they have been making in the North-East. We believe this was completely unintended."

He, however, urged the military not to allow the sad incident dampen their morale from continuing in the good work they were doing.

Ikweremadu, who condoled with the families of the deceased, said, "we send our big condolences to the families who lost their dear loved ones in that very unfortunate incident."

"No doubt, it was an obvious mistake."

A minute silence was observed for the deceased by the senators.