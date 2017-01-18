18 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senate Advises Military to Exercise Caution in Future Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Senate on Wednesday, advised the military to as much as possible apply caution in the exercise would call upon to undertake on behalf of Nigerians.

The advice followed a point of order, raised by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan at plenary.

Lawan recalled that dozens of people were killed on Tuesday when an air force jet accidentally bombarded the Rann IDPs camp, Kala Balge in Borno.

Ike Ekeremadu: the Deputy Senate President, who presided over the plenary, that, "We only hope and pray that this will not happen again. We urge the military, especially the air force; to as much as possible ensure that this does not happen again.

"We are also conscious of the effort of our gallant soldiers, especially that which they have been making in the North-East. We believe this was completely unintended."

He, however, urged the military not to allow the sad incident dampen their morale from continuing in the good work they were doing.

Ikweremadu, who condoled with the families of the deceased, said, "we send our big condolences to the families who lost their dear loved ones in that very unfortunate incident."

"No doubt, it was an obvious mistake."

A minute silence was observed for the deceased by the senators.

Nigeria

Governor Fayose Faults Govt's Claim of Defeating Boko Haram

Ekiti State Governor Mr Ayodele Fayose, has faulted the Federal Government claims that the Boko Haram insurgents have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.