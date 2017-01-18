Mauritius: Strategic Action Plan On Suicide Prevention

press release

Government has taken note of the Strategic Action Plan on Suicide Prevention aiming at reducing suicide and its associated sufferings.

The key aims of the Action Plan are to improve mental health in high risk groups, provide better information and support to those bereaved or affected by suicide and support the media in delivering sensitive approaches to suicide and suicidal behaviour.

Furthermore, it will also support proper data collection and monitoring, and train staff assisting in suicide prevention and dealing with cases of suicide.

The Action Plan has been worked out to provide for these specific measures to prevent suicidal tendencies in line with the recommendations of the 'Study on the Causes and Consequences of Suicidal Behaviour among Teenagers in Mauritius'. This study was carried out by the Mauritius Research Council, through its Centre for Applied Social Research.

Moreover, the Suicide Prevention Unit of the Ministry of Social Security, National Solidarity and Reform Institutions, Life Plus, regularly organises talks and training sessions on positive living, stress management and suicide prevention around the island. It aims at reducing the suffering of persons with suicidal tendencies and helping them live their lives differently by giving them the required support to better handle emotional stress, pain and pressure.