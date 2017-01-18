Liberian Community in Washington, DC Gets New Leadership

Washington DC — The Board of Directors of the Liberian Community Association of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area (LCA) has announced the induction of a new corps of officers of the Washington DC based Liberian community.

The induction ceremony was conducted by the former President of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), Ms. Roberta Rashid.

The new corps of officers which is headed by Mr. Mainlewon Ebenezer Vonhm, President; and Cllr. Johnny Barnard, Vice President, was elected at a General Assembly meeting of the Association held last Sunday in Laurel, Maryland on the outskirts of Washington DC.

According to a resolution issued by the Associations General Assembly, the new leadership comes in the aftermath of a prolonged leadership crisis in the LCA which left the Washington metropolitan area Liberian community without a bona fide leadership structure for two years.

At the recent January 16th session, the new corps of officers received a broad mandate from the General Assembly of the LCA with a charge to usher the Association through a transitional period of revitalization to include general elections which has been delayed for an unprecedented period of 43 consecutive months.

Other members of the new leadership include Board members: James M. Rogers, Lucy Wilson Kear, George Blay, Hilary Lymas, and Delano Sonii King, Jr.

Accepting the mantle of leadership, President Vonhm promised to ably fulfill the mandate given to his team to unite the Liberian community in an active process of revitalization, and mobilization.

He also announced plans to meet with the leadership of the various Liberian organizations in the Washington DC Metro area in a bid to foster a united approach in tackling issues affecting the Liberian community.