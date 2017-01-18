Liberia: Massive Preparations in Bong County Ahead of Sulunteh Homecoming

Gbarnga — Preparations are underway in Bong County for the return of Mr. Jeremiah Sulunteh, Liberia's former Ambassador to the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Sulunteh is due back home on Sunday, 22, January 2017 following the end of his tour of duty as an Ambassador.

Supporters of Sulonteh have been organizing couple of programs in his honor for service to the nation.

Meanwhile, in Sulunteh's native county, Bong, there are ongoing preparations awaiting his return to the county.

Othello Frank, the national chair of the Friends of Sulunteh told FrontPageAfrica Wednesday that people of Bong are getting involved in the preparation.

The former Ambassador's visit to Bong is tentatively scheduled for February 4, 2017 in Gbarnga.

"We have been preparing for Sulunteh's home coming program, and we have mobilized citizens from the nook and crannies of Bong County," Frank said.

He said various social clubs, schools and market women are already mobilizing for what many are predicting to be a big reception that is expected to be held at the Gbarnga administration building.

Sulunteh relinquished his senatorial ambitions in 2011 and 2014 due to a reported appeal from President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and other personal decision.

"Almost all of those contesting the 2014 election in Bong County are closed to me. Declaring for anyone would send a bad feeling that is why I won't be active these elections," he said back in 2014.

Supporters in his native home town consider the "the face of Bong County politics"

Jeremiah Wilson, another staunch supporter of Sulunteh told FrontPage Africa that chiefs in the county are also having elaborate plans for the return of the former Minister of Post and Telecommunications.

When contacted, former Bong County Inspector, William Kollie, declined comment but referred our correspondent to Joko Kuyoun, former Bong County Cultural and Native Director.

Although Chief Kuyoun refused to comment on the chief's plans, he confirmed that Sulunteh will arrive in the county next month.

Said Chief Kuyoun: "Every son and daughter is certainly happy over the news, but I must say that preparations for Sulunteh homecoming are underway in the county."

"We will surely receive him, even our revered and highly respected lawmakers will not be left out of the joyous celebration."

In Salala, lower Bong County, traders, mostly women are gearing up to received Mr. Sulonteh.

A dry fish seller, Madam Miatta Bedell, described the homecoming of Sulunteh as "divine, God's favor and completeness."

"I will donate one plastic of dry fish as my contribution for the home coming program of our son, Jeremiah Sulunteh," Bedell said.

FrontPageAfrica was told that one of Sulunteh's friends (name withheld) has volunteered to fix faulty electrical appliances, do the painting of the David Kuyoun sports stadium among other necessary things to give the stadium a new look.

The Friends of Sulonteh is undertaking a facelift project at the stadium ahead of the program in Sulonteh's honor.

The President of the Bong County Motorcycle Union, Samuel Elliot, who described Sulunteh as "political heavyweight" of Bong County politics", said the former Liberian Ambassador deserved to be welcomed because of his immense contributions to the development of Bong County.

He told FrontPageAfrica: "We are in joyous mood because this is no doubt cherry news. We love Sulunteh and nothing too big to do for him.

"If you take a critical look at all the nook and cranny of Bong County, you can see that Sulunteh, during his tenure as Ambassador provided tuition aid for children through his scholarship scheme.

We are really proud of him because he did not forget to develop his home county and also spread development back home."

When asked if he would advise Sulunteh to be active in the 2017 political activities when he returns, Elliot said: "Every human being is a political animal."

He urged the people of Bong County to remain steadfast in their prayers for Sulunteh, insisting that hiis coming is as certain as death. We will all gather here to give him a wonderful reception and our lives will begin again once he returns to the country".