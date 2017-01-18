Liberia: Enhancing Liberia's Ports - National Port Authority Embark On Facelift Measures

Monrovia — In fulfillment of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's Agenda for Transformation of the Seaport Sector, the Managment of the National Port Authority has embarked on series of acitivities to further improve and enhance the capacity of the various Ports. The Management purchased four (4) marine crafts under the Kuwaiti Loan Agreement for the Port of Greenville to facilitate the navigation of vessels in and out of the harbor basin.

True to Management's commitment, two of the crafts (the tug boats) have carried out their first opera-tions, by safely berthing and unberthing the M/V `Georgia K', a 25,369 SDWT, LOA of 159.4 meters ves-sel which loaded 1, 400 cubic meters of exports logs from the Port of Greenville during the month of January 2017.

By this endeavor, the Management of the National Port Authority wants to assure the Shipping Communi-ty that it is prepared to effectively and efficiently meet the needs of vessels calling in and leaving the Port of Greenville and all other ports of Libera.

The NPA Management concluded the procuring of marine crafts (Tug boats, Patrol Boats and Pilot boat) under the terms of the Kuwaiti Loan Agreement for the rehabilitation of the Greenville Port.

The port management with the goal of increasing vessel throughput, improving operational hours and operational efficiency while remaining compliant with the terms of the concession agreement with the APM Terminals which puts the responsibility of installing and maintaining Aids to Navigation in the Free-port on the NPA Management, installed Aids to Navigation which allowed it to increase the operation windows to 24 hours. That means increase employment, improved turnaround time and reduced cost of doing business occasioned by operational efficiency. This is the first time in decades that the Freeport of Monrovia has been able to handle vessels 24 hours around the clock.

Road - Freeport of Monrovia

Following more than three decades of inattention, leading to most internal roads in the Freeport of Mon-rovia falling into a state of disrepair, the NPA management embarked on the construction of rigid pave-ment, sidewalks, streetlights and drainages on about 2.4 Kilometers of roads outside the APM Terminals Concession area. When completed, the new roads will minimize traffic hazard and improve traffic flow. It will improve safety of port users and addressed the perennial flooding within the port during the rainy season. Illumination will also be improved, thereby improving overall security as well.

Oversight of APM Terminals Phase 2 Landside Project

The NPA management is overseeing the implementation of the APM Terminals Phase 2 project which includes yard development and the construction of a headquarter office building. The project which is more than 50% complete as of today is expected to be completed and dedicated by mid-year 2017.

Corporate Headquarters

The NPA management in anticipation of future container traffic volume increase and the need to have shared resources in order to reduce cost, has embarked on the project to construct a modern office building that will house majority, if not all, of the offices within the port . The project will free up the pre-sent head office land space that could be used to extend the container storage facility as well as central-ized all the NPA offices that are currently dispersed around the port in different locations. It will also streamline the business processes and reduced the cost of doing business for port users that will enter one building and remained there until they complete business dealings with the NPA.