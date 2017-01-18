Mauritius: Sir Anerood Meets Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Chad

press release

The Republic of Chad has solicited the support of the Republic of Mauritius regarding its candidature to chair the African Union (AU) Commission.

In this context, a special envoy of the President of the Republic of Chad, namely the Minister of Production, Irrigation and Agricultural Equipment of Chad, Mr Asseid Gamar Sileck, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, this afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Discussions focused on how best Mauritius can support the deserving candidate to serve as the Chairperson of the AU.

In a statement, the Minister of Production, Irrigation and Agricultural Equipment of Chad, Mr Asseid Gamar, highlighted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, & International Cooperation of Chad, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, has been nominated as the right candidate to stand for the African Union Chairmanship elections to be held this month.

Several candidates from AU Member States are contesting for the position of Chair of the AU. The election is scheduled during the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, on 30 and 31 January, 2017, at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In total ten candidates will be elected to serve as Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and eight Commissioners of the African Union Commission.