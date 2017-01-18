18 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Nab Woman With 16 Children in Jos

The Police in Plateau has intercepted a 27-year-old woman for allegedly being in possession of 16 children at Gada Biyu Motor Park in Jos.

The command's spokesman, ASP Terna Tyopev, told newsmen on Wednesday that the woman was arrested on Tuesday night.

According to him, the woman, identified as Rifkatu Bello, was conveying the children from Bauchi to Anambra.

"Our men from the Kabong Outstation, while on patrol, intercepted a 27-year-old Rifkatu Bello with 16 minors trying to board a vehicle at the Gada Biyu Motor Park.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that she was taking the children from Bauchi to Anambra.

"We have decided to arrest and detain her so as to investigate further and ascertain the purpose for which she is taking the children for," he said.

Tyopev disclosed that the children were between the ages 13 years and 15 years, adding that they were 15 males and one female.

He said that the suspect was presently being held at the Police "A" Division for further investigation.

The spokesman, who said that the woman's action was suspected to be human trafficking, warned residents of Plateau to be vigilant and report any suspected movement in and around their vicinity.

