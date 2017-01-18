Liberia: Bomi Citizens Forge Coalition Against Snowe

Photo: Jim Lee/allAfrica.com

The group consisting of seven representative aspirants has elected a leader to contest against Edwin Snowe (file picture).

As the October 10, 2017 elections draws nearer, some citizens who are eying the representative seat of electoral district one in Bomi County, have formed a strong coalition aimed at defeating Montserrado County electoral district six lawmaker, Edwin Snowe.

The group consisting of seven representative aspirants has elected Obadiah Varney as their leader to contest against Snowe in the legislative and presidential elections of this year.

Speaking over the weekend at the primary at Banjah Public School in Bomi County, the consensus candidate for 2017 election in the district, Harris Sando, advised his colleagues to work with their elected candidate Obadiah Varney in pushing the plight as per their promise for the betterment of their district.

The representative aspirant of has urged his fellow citizens to stand by their decision by not going against their word as they have just finished to begin the real aspect. He lauded the coalition committee and the citizens for a good job, noting that they have made their decision and it is accepted, but it is requested that members of the district to go by the action.

Sando promised to work with the newly elected aspirant in the primary to see that what they have fought for come to reality. Other aspirants in the coalition also lauded the coalition committees for the good job and he promised to work with, Obadiah Varney, indicating that the people have spoken and the decision has been made.

At the same time the Bomi County Superintendent, Samuel Brown, has also congratulated the district for the initiatives and urged leaders to hold together as one. "Camp with divisions cannot be trusted and the district has shown unity by coming together to do such initiative," he said.

For his part, Obadiah Varney congratulated all his colleagues and supporters, stressing that whatever it takes the interest of the people comes first. He commended fellow contestants for the trust placed in him by accepting the result and he promised to consult them in every decision that he will make for the district.

The coalition consisted of seven persons including Edwin Follay McGill, Harris Baster Sando, Aaron Momo Johnson, Mama Firm, Ernest Gray Davis, Obadiah Varney and Cooper C. Gull.

Meanwhile, the organizer of the coalition appreciated the citizens for their participation and hope that it works out in the interest of the district.