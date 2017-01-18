Liberia: Bridge Students Demonstrate Over Delayed Payment of Teachers' Salaries

Several students from the J. W. Pearson School operated under the Bridge Project run by the Ministry of Education took to the principle streets of Monrovia on Monday in demand for teachers in their various classes.

The students in the age range of 15 matched at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police and informed the police boss that the Ministry of Education has failed to pay their teachers or have them placed on payroll.

Angeline Kanwea, age 11, the spokesperson for the protesting students further indicated to the police chief that they were downhearted seeing their friends in school while they sit at home.

She said, "Mr. Police Director we want you to please talk to our teachers to return to the classroom because we want to be in school and not in the streets." The students lamented that their teachers have not been paid for the past four months, something that is due to the failure of their school administration to do so has prompted boycotting of classes.

The young students, who lamented that since the New Year begun they are yet to receive teachers in their classes, were seen walking the streets unguided, thus, exposing them to danger.

They informed the police chief that their protest was intended to draw the attention of the Ministry of Education to meet the demands of their teachers so that they can return to the classroom.

In respond, police Chief Gregory Coleman has expressed frustration over the plight of the students and promised to engage the Ministry of Education to find solution to the matter.

Coleman expressed worry and disappointment over the manner in which the kids were seen in the streets unattended to. "I am going to call the minister right now and your school management so we all can sit and find a solution to your problem," he assured the kids.

The police chief, however, instructed the chief of public safety provide escort for the kids to have them returned to their campus. Meanwhile, he has held discussions with the administration of the school at his office to work out means to have the students back in school.

He advised the administration to be watchful of the movement of the students, stressing that they will be held responsible if they are seen unattended to on streets. Coleman said the protection of the students especially children was of concern to the police and he called on the Bridge management and the Ministry of Education to settle their differences to have the children back in school.

Meanwhile, the head of communications at Bridge International, Nora Bass, lauded the police for the professional manner in which it handled the students' actions. She informed the inspector general that they are working out all the details to have the teachers back in the classroom, a situation she described as embarrassing. She said her organization has made some settlement to some of the teachers and was making efforts to settle other teachers.