Liberia: PUL Takes U.S.$100,000 Lawsuit for Out of Court Settlement

With the intervention of its newly inducted president, the Press Union of Liberia, PUL, has taken the long standing US$100,000 lawsuit for out of court settlement. The money was given to the leadership of the union by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the construction of headquarters.

Making the disclosure over the weekend at the union's office on Clay Street, Charles Coffee cited that the action is in line with the hundred days' deliverables promised by the leadership.

He further narrated that an unspecific amount is being allocated in the national budget for the construction of the union headquarters. "Certain amount which is not yet been pronounced by the speaker will be given to the union for the construction project of the headquarters", he stated.

Coffee claimed that media institutions across the world are being funded on state resources, and as such, the institution will utilize said opportunity. "You are all journalists, go and make research, in other countries it is governments that built their headquarters because when monies are allotted it has to go through the PCC system," he explained.

Though he did not define PCC, Coffee however, commanded the government of Liberia through the 53rd legislature for the decision and promised to use the fund to the fullest and out its duties.

He stated that there is a need for more appointments to be made since according to him, the institution cannot run without a committee chairperson. "I can have assured you that whether hundred thousand or no hundred thousand we can build the headquarters", Coffee added.