Ethiopia: Political Perspectives

opinion

Recently, I had a chance to have a short political discourse with few of my colleagues at the workplace. National politics had never before featured in our daily encounters, scheduled meetings and routine inter-office interactions. Discussions on national politics are often discouraged at the place of work; the staff is prohibited from active participation in national politics and in making public their political views on sensitive national issues.

Yet, sometimes, it is almost impossible to steer clear of the intense debate that ensued the contentious political discourse. Our rather impromptu conversations regarding national political issues centered largely on latest scoops on regional election results, political maneuvering and counter-maneuvering of the opposition and the ruling party and sensational gossips circulating within the popular grapevine avenues.

A desultory but interesting exchange of information often interjected with occasional descriptive accounts of a subject under discussion expounded by one the participants of this informal discourse.

The conversation slowly shifted towards the troubling polarization of national politics in the aftermath of the national election and its possible ramifications on ethnic rapport.

The astonishing rapid inroads made by the emergent opposition parties into national politics and their potential bearings on the future direction of the country were also dealt with in detail. The salient political differences between the opposition and the ruling party were earnestly explained to the rest of us by a well-versed fellow colleague, an avid supporter of an opposition party.

His explanations were quite opinionated, though. The colleague blamed EPRDF for sowing the seeds of disintegration in this ancient country through the introduction of ethnic-based federal system of government.

Trivializing the importance of the EPRDF introduced constitution in safeguarding the equal rights of all the ethnic groups within the country, the colleague accused the ruling party of increasingly devolving authority to regional states at the expense of the Centre. The colleague contended that by "inflaming the latent passion of certain ethnic groups", the EPRDF is encouraging the regions to brazenly defy the Center, at will.

In reply to my query on his views, my colleague elatedly elaborated the rather controversial political program of the opposition. "The agenda of the opposition", he explained, "is to scrap the current constitution, abolish the system of federation, and strengthen the authority of the Central Government and to bring back Eritrea to the fold".

Until that day, I have never contemplated the possibility of coming across anyone, or any group for that matter, that staunchly espouse to or accept as a well-founded truth the notion of a certain ethnic group with divine mandate to govern the numerous nations, nationalities and peoples that call themselves as bona fide citizens of this country.

These stated objectives of opposition parties seemed to me as a mere nostalgic yearning than plausible political program. Despite all of its flaws and shortcomings, any attempt geared towards the revocation of the current federal system in Ethiopia is bound to fail.

Any centralist political group that intends to push forward an anti-federalist agenda would face stiff resistance from erstwhile neglected regional states that are determined to defend the gains of their decade-old self-governance. In view of that, I asked myself why the opposition party should gamble on such a sensitive and highly controversial issue.

I have lent receptive ears to the comments and arguments of my fellow colleagues and had remained reticent throughout the course of this informal discourse.

As a matter of fact, I have eagerly attended the entire discourse, largely to enrich my knowledge of the political developments in the country, particularly events taking place at the nation's capital. For the most part, lack of sufficient in-sight on the subject of discussion has contributed to my reticence. However, the very last remark of my outspoken colleague simply roused my curiosity.

The message of my colleague, the zealous supporter of the opposition was ominously laud and clear. The noble aristocratic class is back with a vengeance.

That Ethiopian nations, nationalities and peoples that are currently enjoying their hard-won democracy, economic and political stability will be reduced to downtrodden subservient populations. That the traditional oppressing class with "God-given mandate to rule" is back to unleash bloody wars of conquest (towards the warm waters of the seas) and stifle, bully and terrorize ethnic minorities.

In the aftermath of that discussion, I started to have a close look at the opposition party; intently observing its inherent characteristics, monitoring its official pronouncements and carefully studying the political disposition of its leadership. I have also looked at the opposition's efficient utilization of the rumor mill in spreading defamatory messages or distortions and its liaison with the "free press".

However, I have only been able to observe and assess the overt aspects of the party since much of its body politics remain shrouded in mystery. Notwithstanding the efforts of many political pundits in this country who are earnestly trying to unearth the true self of the party, the enigma surrounding the opposition would be hard to fathom, at least in the near future due to the secretive nature of its political business.

By the same token, it will be difficult to understand the political mission of the opposition without understanding both the personality traits and psychological motivations of the ideologies who engineered it as a political outfit. In view of the ambiguity surrounding the subject, I have intentionally restricted myself to mere empirical observations.