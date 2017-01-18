18 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: No Chairs At Bassa High School

By Folo-Glagba Korkollie

Bassa High School, the only government public high school in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County, is in dire need of chairs to accommodate students, the school administration has said.

The lack of chairs with writing support and other facilities at the school is reportedly hindering the learning process of students, especially the ninth and twelfth graders, who are preparing to sit this year's annual exams administered by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Vice Principal for Administration, George Gaybueh, made the disclosure recently in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer newspaper.

Gaybueh said the County Education Officer recently donated over 100 plastic chairs to the school. However, he said the number of chairs provided cannot accommodate the influx of students, adding "besides, they need arm-chairs to make writing easy."

He said the lack of adequate seating capacity is not only posing a serious setback for the students, but also for the teachers, who often find it difficult to control students that have to stand and take notes and do other schoolwork.

The VP is therefore appealing to the county leadership, the Ministry of Education and persons of goodwill to assist the school with armchairs.

At the present, the Bassa High School has an enrolment of 1800 students for both the morning and afternoon sessions.

