Liberia: The Killer Pothole

A few months ago, a popular doctor from Redemption hospital lost his only son, Michael, after he collided with a speeding vehicle trying to dodge one of the most deadly potholes in Caldwell. During 2016, four people lost their lives and many others were severely injured as a result of this pothole.

Witnesses have confirmed that all of the accidents that occurred at the pothole were caused by drivers trying to dodge it. In Michael's case, he died on the spot.

"The driver even ran away, but was later apprehended after he turned himself in," stated an LNP officer who asked not to be named.

Community residents say that the surface of the road gradually grew worse due to activities they blamed on the Water and Sewer Corporation after the bridge was paved.

"They dug a deep hole in the sidewalk and later in the street for the water to flow. They covered it back with dirt and broken cement but never repaved the place and just left it like that. During the rainy season, people died and got hurt. But after Michael's death, we all said it has to stop. Let them come and fix this hole and pave the place back," stated Pa John of New Georgia Junction.

Also last year, a popular police veteran named Mamudu lost all feelings in his legs after colliding with an approaching vehicle as he tried to by-pass the pothole. Sadly, his passenger did not survive the ordeal that crushed Mamudu's legs. The police veteran of seven years has not been able to walk or return to work as a result. A father of two, he finds it difficult to even provide food for his family and his children are at home, unable to further their education.

"The government needs to do something fast. The presidents' convoy during the opening ceremony for the Hydro was seen dodging the same road surface going into Caldwell, and when leaving. Madam President needs to know that this pothole has killed plenty people before," Pa John added.

The community dwellers have asked that the hole be repaired and the section of the road repaved in memory of the late Michael and all those that have lost their lives trying to by-pass the 'killer pothole.'