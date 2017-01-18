Ethiopia: Investing in Youth Is Investing in the Future

Africa abounds with youths. It is a continent of energetic and vibrant youths having a potential of changing the continent. This potential is sufficient not only in serving the economy of the continent but also the world as well. This potential was witnessed in times when the colonial powers driven African youths to their sweatshops abroad so as to render their own lands prosperous. This strong manpower is still untapped.

Africa has a strong muscle that could serve a cog in the socioeconomic trend of the continent. Unfortunately however, for centuries, this strong muscle had been an instrument for destruction. Still,in some areas, it is being used that way. African youths are forced to be the servants of anti-peace elements. What is more, the absence of job opportunities and bad governance aggravate the problems of the youth.

Young people in Africa serve as enormous resources for the continent's developmental pushes. It is in this regard that African Union Heads of State and Government declared the theme for 2017 as 'Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth'.

Africa in general and Ethiopia in particular are lands of the youth. Involvement of the youth in the social economic and political spheres has a key role to sustain the already started development journey. There is no success precluding the youth. There is no development that doesn't embrace the youth.

Involvement of the youth in the government decisions making process and equipping them with skills have a significant contribution for the overall economic progress of the nation.

Two-thirds of Ethiopians form the youth. Twenty million Ethiopians are aged between 15 to 24. Hence almost 64 percent of the population comprise the young generation. This is a great asset to the country as youths,as successors, hold the future of Ethiopia in their hands. They have ideas, ambitions and dreams. Their dreams matter and can transform Ethiopia, and may even change the world. However, the majority of this age group are unemployed. The youth are highly vulnerable to a number of social and economic problems ranging from unemployment to sexual and reproductive health complications. The government has looked into the inherent causes and concluded that youth's unemployment proves conspicuous.

Seeing these multifaceted challenges the government has drafted youth development strategic plan. This plan has attached special focus to accountability in addition to the new engagement mechanisms of the youth in urban, rural and pastoral communities.

The youth development strategic plan eyes at modifying youths' misconception and increasing political participation thereby guaranteeing their economic benefits. The plan will enable the youth to integrate with every government plan and program.

The government has shown commitment to ensure youth benefits, ranging from the establishment of a new governmental structure. The genuine concerns of the youth have received attention from the government and now a 10-billion Birr Revolving Youth Fund has been earmarked.

To meet Ethiopia's social, economic and political challenges the country need a pioneering or ground breaking youths who aspire to create a bright future to themselves and to the country as a whole. We need youths free from pessimism and who are guided by reason . If the government gives the youth an opportunity to participate in every decision making, the future is going to be bright.

We know from our experience that it was the youth that brought a radical change to to Ethiopian political landscape. The youth was instrumental in shifting the political landscape of the country by 180 degree. Proper application of plans and strategies that benefit the people in general and the youth in particular have always a positive reward. However, failure to execute plans and monitoring them have an adverse effect.

Young people are ambitious, creative and capable of rethinking the world and solving tomorrow's problems today. With young people the world of work is changing because young people are enterprising. Young people can lead social action with a social conscience that will let them build a better world in the process.

Ethiopia is a country of youths. Majority of the population is young and active to work. But, the problem is absence of job opportunity and failure to understand their needs. There is a great potential at the heart of every youth. This potential has to be unleashed for nation's further growth by government as well as non government agents.

In sum, investing in the youth is investing in the future of the country. Hence, using AU 2017 motto "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth" and its youth development strategic plan the government is expected to hit its target in areas of youth empowerment.