Ethiopia: Dr. Workneh Confers With UN Special Envoy to Sudan, South Sudan

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu received UN Secretary General Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Nicholas Haysom here Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of regional peace and security.

Haysom appreciated Ethiopia's continued effort to bring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, particularly in South Sudan.

Dr. Workneh for his part reiterated Ethiopia's firm stand on the importance of all-inclusive peace process in South Sudan.

The two sides also agreed to work together to ensure peace and stability in South Sudan.