Ethiopia: River Nile Triumph Anecdote At a Glance

"To be frank, sometime ago, not a soul was interested to talk about the River Nile for the reason that we were unable to bring this great resource into play. I was always filled with remorse for 'Abay' ( Blue Nile)was not able to do anything for us apart from flowing endlessly to other countries remiss in serving its starting point.

To everyone's surprise, our country is "the water tower" of Northeast Africa. Nobody erroneously can disagree with the fact under discussion. Exceedingly, all of its neighbors completely count on rivers that have their derivation in the Ethiopian highlands. I really lack words to put across in black and white the late prime minister endeavor to make the dream of almost all Ethiopian a reality," said Sisay Mekonnen, a resident of Yeka sub city.

"When I saw the launching of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Hydropower Dam project over the River Abay at Guba by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, I could not believe my eyes. Additionally, I expressed my immeasurable joyfulness to my acquaintances.

Long ago, Ethiopian leaders did not make productive endeavors with the object of acting upon a choice of projects across the country. But the incumbent has made history by opening a new chapter in the history of the country. Honestly speaking, I did not expect, the government would have the courage to construct the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Hydropower Dam," he added.

I completely agree with Sisay's idea seeing that I am entirely familiar with all the productive works of our late Prime Minister, who took the whole nation to a new level of accomplishment.

By the same token, famous world leaders have forwarded their deep respect and appreciation on the subject of his concealed aptitude. By the by, everybody irrespective of age and sex is on familiar terms with his spectacular ability. In a few words, he was a gifted leader who knew the inside out of flourishing administration.

In actual fact, everything changes. Not anything as luck would have it lasts forever in life no matter what the cost may be. I am not saying the aforesaid fact out of the blue but to give due emphasis regarding the unyielding commitment of the incumbent with the intention of constructing the Renaissance Dam.

Frankly speaking, nobody across the country projected the Ethiopian government would come up with the plan of building the Renaissance Dam.

When people living in the left, right and center of the country learnt the news by means of print and electronic media, they could not believe their eyes and ears. At the end of the day, they began forwarding their positive reception unanimously. Almost immediately, the news spread like a wild fire across the world.

Sometime ago, when most Ethiopian singers were at a loss what to do in harnessing the prodigal river, they resorted into songs in an attempt to express their feelings, reluctance, sorrow and the rest on the subject of our 'Abay'. To tell the truth, I did not have a wee-drop of interest to heed songs revolving around the Nile River at any price.

In the past, whenever I listened to songs revolving around the pointless flows of the river, uncontrollable sad feeling overwhelmed my mind. The thing was, all the songs used to mirror undoubtedly that we were not benefiting from the Nile River. I repeatedly asked myself what solution to design regarding the quandary but I almost immediately gave my cold shoulder in view of the fact that the way out was further than my capacity.

Freshly, Ethiopians residing in every part of the country have been working hand in glove for the realization of the project. They have been also giving their word to stand by the side of the government till the finishing point of the project.

Above and beyond, countless people have been contentedly purchasing bonds and doing all they could to throw in their share to make the dream of the general public a reality. Everything considered, people from all walks of life have been offering their support in mass.

In this day and age, people living in every nook and cranny of the country have been looking forward to seeing the completion of the project and harvesting the fruit of success no matter how long it takes. Everybody is acquainted with the benefit they secure out of the project. For this reason, they are enthusiastically taking part in everything the project requires working cooperatively.

At this moment in time, Ethiopian singers who hardened to sing tear-jerking songs on the subject of the Nile River have embarked on singing constructive ones.

The reason is instantly recognizable for the reason that the incumbent has been registering fruitful results making history by making the impossible possible. Correspondingly, hearing success songs on the topic of the Nile River across the country has turned out to be the daily routine of the nation.

As a matter of fact, Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) concentrates on generating an electric power of 6000MW. The GERD will bring into being a reservoir of 74 billion cubic meters of water that makes it the country's largest artificial lake.

It has also the capacity of covering the power supply demand being manifested in some parts of the country as well as in the east Africa region. The dam can also prop up the downstream countries by doing away with silt and sedimentation and homogenizing the water flow and by conserving water in Ethiopian highlands.

GERD which was set in motion a couple years of ago has been bearing fruit every so often. Astonishingly, it has been flourishing to a greater extent.

Nobody has anticipated the project would get in touch with where it is at this moment in time. I have the nerve to say, the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has made history by opening a new period in the history of the nation. Despite the fact that our visionary Prime Minster had passed away a couple of years ago, his great deeds, never-endingly, would stay behind in the heart of our heart.

Unquestionably,GERD has the capacity of improving the existing electricity exposure. Not to mention, it helps us get foreign currency by exporting electricity to bordering countries. Furthermore, it plays a paramount role in the development endeavor of the enduring and temporary plans of the country in addition to beating poverty from the face of the country in the shortest time possible.

Taking the various advantageous we secure out of the project into account, we should be able to stand by the side of the government.

Our contribution on the subject of the project should be more than ever seeing that the project plays colossal role in the development endeavor of the entire country. What is more, at whatever time the need arises, we ought to add a brick in anticipation of the finishing point of the project.