Ethiopia: World Bank Grants U.S.$24 Million for Ethiopian Universities

The World Bank has granted a 24-million USD support for Addis Ababa and Haremaya universities to enable them establish centers of excellence.

Both universities were selected to be East and South African centers of excellence having competed with other African universities.

Hence, Addis Ababa University (AAU) would open three and Haremaya University (HU) one center of excellence.

The World Bank provided six million USD for the establishment of each center.

Similarly, AAU and the European Union (EU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last week, to extend partnership and promote collaboration in the areas of education and academic research.

The MoU was signed by European Union Ambassador to Ethiopia Chantal Hebberecht and Addis Ababa University President Professor Admasu Tsegaye.

The agreement is expected to provide a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the EU Delegation in Ethiopia and AAU in the areas of mutual interest.

It also builds on the very long and valuable relationship forged between AAU and EU member states in Ethiopia as well as allows the establishment of the Union's information centre at the University.