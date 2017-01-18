18 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: New APP Offers Free Medical Consultation

By Adeyemi Adepetun

Nigeria and other African countries now have access to receiving medical support through an Apple app called 'Ada'. The custom-built Artificial Intelligence engine is developed by their team of medical doctors and scientists.

The app is created to help people check symptoms anytime, anywhere by asking simple questions without complicated medical language. Those that use the app can set up multiple profiles in order to manage the health of their family members as well.

All the health information for each user is stored in one place: previous assessments, current and past medications, allergies, among others - meaning it can be easily shared with a doctor or other health professional.

The team behind Ada has made it their mission to make personalised health information and care individually accessible for everyone at a period in time where access to healthcare is limited to a large percentage of the global population, causing huge strain on health services and the professionals that work within them. Ada is now the top free medical app in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Ada Digital Health co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Claire Novorol, puts it this way: "As both a doctor and a mother, I understand the pressures and the worries of both. Doctors have to diagnose patients in minimal time with maximum efficiency; mothers constantly worry about the health of their loved ones, whether their children or their parents. That's exactly why we created Ada.

