Africa: 'Big Money Football in China' Will Spell Doom for Africa, Says Adelabu

Former Green Eagles winger, Adegoke Adelabu has predicted that the current movement of players to China for 'big money' might spell doom for Africa in the nearest future.

Adelabu, who played for IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan, told The Guardian yesterday in Lagos that many African players would like to emulate Super Eagles captain and ex-Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel and Brazilian star, Oscar, who recently moved to clubs in the Chinese Super League.

While Mikel signed for Tianjin TEDA with a weekly take home of £140,000, Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG in a huge January transfer deals of £350,000 -a-week. Both players left Chelsea.

Adelabu, a Sports Scientist and ex- manager of defunct Eko United FC of Lagos, is of the opinion that the exodus of players to the Far East country might turn out to be a negative trend, particularly for Africa in the nearest future.

"Every nation knows what it wants to achieve in sports," Adelabu said. "The movement of players for big money football in China may be good for the players, but in the long run, our continent might pay dearly for it.