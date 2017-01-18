17 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Regrets Tragic Road Incident in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

On Sunday evening, an AMISOM convoy travelling along the Mogadishu - Afgoye road was involved in a road accident with a civilian vehicle, which resulted in fatalities.

Preliminary reports indicate that a minibus ferrying passengers, attempted to overtake an AMISOM armoured personnel carrier, but got in the way of a speeding oncoming omnibus.

To avoid a head-on collision with the oncoming vehicle, the minibus swerved and rammed into the AMISOM convoy.

The convoy was immediately driven to a nearby police station, where the matter was reported. The accident resulted in four deaths and fourteen injuries.

AMISOM deeply regrets this tragic and unfortunate incident and is currently meeting with the Somali Police, the local administration and elders over the incident.

AMISOM will carry out thorough investigations with the relevant federal government of Somalia agencies and will make available more information in the course of the enquiry.

Somalia

Kenya Sees Progress in Counter-Terrorism Amid Reduced Attacks

NAIROBI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday that the country's counter-terrorism… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.