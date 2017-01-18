Somalia: AMISOM Regrets Tragic Road Incident in Somalia

On Sunday evening, an AMISOM convoy travelling along the Mogadishu - Afgoye road was involved in a road accident with a civilian vehicle, which resulted in fatalities.

Preliminary reports indicate that a minibus ferrying passengers, attempted to overtake an AMISOM armoured personnel carrier, but got in the way of a speeding oncoming omnibus.

To avoid a head-on collision with the oncoming vehicle, the minibus swerved and rammed into the AMISOM convoy.

The convoy was immediately driven to a nearby police station, where the matter was reported. The accident resulted in four deaths and fourteen injuries.

AMISOM deeply regrets this tragic and unfortunate incident and is currently meeting with the Somali Police, the local administration and elders over the incident.

AMISOM will carry out thorough investigations with the relevant federal government of Somalia agencies and will make available more information in the course of the enquiry.