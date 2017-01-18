Zambia: Woman Raped, Murdered

A TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD woman of Dambwa North Extension in Livingstone has been raped and murdered by unknown people.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Bonny Kapeso confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.

Mr Kapeso said members of the public discovered the body of Constance Chongo between 22:00hours of Monday night and 06:00hours yesterday and reported the matter to the police.

He said the police later discovered that the body had blood stains on its private parts and a used condom abandoned at the scene.

"The scene is suggesting that the deceased might have been raped before being murdered," Mr Kapeso said.

He said the body of the deceased had been taken to Batoka Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

"The Police have since opened a docket of murder," Mr Kapeso said.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man of Nchelenge District in Luapula Province has been arrested for defiling his six-year-old niece.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila confirmed the incident to ZANIS yesterday.

Mr Namachila identified the suspect as Joseph Katai of Chipayeni Village in Chief Kambwali's area.

He said the incident occurred on Sunday around 11:00 hours, when the victim's parents left their house to go and work in the field.

Mr Namachila said that the victim sustained bruises on the labia minora and cuts on the cervix.

Mr Namachila said Katai was in police custody and would appear in court soon.