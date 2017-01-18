Zimbabwe: Army Worm Outbreak Hits Bulawayo

SOME farming areas around Bulawayo's have been hit by the deadly army worm which has reportedly destroyed crops and pastures.

Farmers who spoke to New Zimbabwe.com claimed that the leaf-eating worms were first discovered in Richmond area on new year's day and have since spread to some plots in the city's peri-urban farming areas.

"On New year's day, I went to my plot to tend my maize crop but I was surprised to find the crop infested by the pest.

"After discovering the worms, I bought pesticide and fumigated the crop," said Rita Muzanenhamo, a farmer in the area.

Another farmer, Alex Moyo said he also witnessed the worms on his field last week.

Moyo said he bought carbonyl to contain the worms but the chemical was not producing the desired results.

"Some people are saying I should try Dimethoate but the problem is that it is very expensive," said Moyo.

Reports of the armyworm outbreak were first recorded in Mbire, Muzarabani and Mount Darwin last December.

Further outbreaks have also been recorded in other provinces including Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Manicaland.

Addressing stakeholders after touring milling companies in Bulawayo a fortnight ago, the agriculture minister Joseph Made said the country is on high alert following the outbreak of the pest in neighbouring Zambia.

"All our borders are on high alert following the pest's outbreak in Zambia. We have deployed personal to monitor the situation at the borders," said Made.

Apart from the army warm, the minister also revealed that government is on the lookout for the outbreak of locusts which thrive in humid weather.

Zambia is currently battling to contain the worm which has destroyed large hectares of crops in the country.

The country's President, Edgar Lungu has already directed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to curb the spread of army worms.

Zimbabwe is expecting a bumper harvest during this farming season following above to normal rains but agricultural experts warn that if not contained, the crop pests might derail any prospective for a good cropping season.