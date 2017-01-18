ZAMBIAN striker Emmanuel Mayuka has kept his Egyptian club Zamalek guessing about his whereabouts after failing to report for club duties.

In a desperate move to contact Mayuka, the Egyptian side tried to contact former FAZ officials over the forward, especially that the side has been hit by injuries.

And in other damning news, the Egyptian side named its 21-man team for the Champions League where they left out the 2012 Africa Cup golden boot winner.

Mayuka joined Zamalek on January 15, 2016 on a three-year deal but struggled for a first team.

Zamalek, who resumed training on Monday, had some key players missing through injury while Mayuka had kept his employers guessing on his return from Zambia where he has been spotted the past few weeks.

"Midfielder Mostafa Fati who is recovering from an injury took part in a full training session while Mayuka continues to miss out," read part of the statement on the club website.

The 2016 African Champions League runners-up will kick-off their continental campaign in the round of 32 when they face the winner of the tie between Algerian side JS Saoura and Nigeria's Enugu Rangers.

"The club's squad witnesses the exclusion of Bassem Morsy, who is on multiple English club's radars, Torino's bound Mostafa Fathi, Ahmed Dewidar, Islam Gamal, Moruf Yusuf, Mohamaed Mossad, Emmanuel Mayuka, Ramzy Khaled, and Aly Fathi," reported Egyptian online publications.

But sources close to the development, said the club wants to offload Mayuka but the latter agent is demanding eight million Egyptian pounds (US$ 800,000) as compensation.

"Mayuka is A.W.O.L (Absent Without Official Leave) at his club Zamelek, he was supposed to be report five days ago but is still absent. The club want to offload him but Mayuka and his agent are demanding US$800,000," a source said.

Mayuka joined Zamalek from French Ligue Two side where he signed a three year deal in August 2015 after a failed stay at English side Southampton.