After Zambia Reports reported the disorganization in the hosting of the Zambia Under-20 soccer tournament, FAZ has moved quickly to show some semblance of working by releasing the fixtures for the competition.

According to the fixture, Heroes Stadium in Lusaka will host the Under-20 Africa Cup final on March 12.

Proud hosts Zambia will be based in Lusaka and will open the 8-team tournament with a date against Guinea on February 26.

Mali follow on March 1 before completing the group fixtures against Egypt.

Should the COSAFA champions top Group A then the Beston Chambeshi tutored lads will play all their matches in the nation's capital.

Group B that has South Africa, Sudan, Cameroon and Senegal play in Ndola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.