18 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: FAZ Unveil Afcon Under-20 Fixtures - Zambia Face Guinea in Opener

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

After Zambia Reports reported the disorganization in the hosting of the Zambia Under-20 soccer tournament, FAZ has moved quickly to show some semblance of working by releasing the fixtures for the competition.

According to the fixture, Heroes Stadium in Lusaka will host the Under-20 Africa Cup final on March 12.

Proud hosts Zambia will be based in Lusaka and will open the 8-team tournament with a date against Guinea on February 26.

Mali follow on March 1 before completing the group fixtures against Egypt.

Should the COSAFA champions top Group A then the Beston Chambeshi tutored lads will play all their matches in the nation's capital.

Group B that has South Africa, Sudan, Cameroon and Senegal play in Ndola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Zambia

Police Keep Watch On Opposition Politicians Hichilema and Mwamba

Luanshya was yesterday cast in a fragile peace as UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy arrived in the town… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.