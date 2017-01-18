A MAN accused of using fake documents to acquire a Zimbabwean passport had several attempts to consult legal representatives squashed after a Harare magistrate ruled that he was trying to delay prosecution.

After one defence lawyer quit amid proceedings and the suspect tried to get another attorney, an annoyed magistrate Tendai Mahwe ruled that trial would proceed saying the case had been stalled three years too long.

Steven Paul Sudgen, 41, is alleged to have applied for a passport at the Registrar General's Office in Bindura using a fake birth certificate in 2012.

Sudgen also allegedly used a fake national identity card and it is alleged the Registrar-General's Office issued him with a passport, which is valid till 2022.

Using the same fake documents, sometime in December 2012, Sudgen purportedly applied for another passport in Chinhoyi.

Investigations revealed that the birth entry number belonged to one Sarudzai Kufa while the identity card used belonged to White Jere.

Sudgen filed a High Court order for the case's review after the defence lawyer queried the outcome of the matter in which the presiding magistrate Tendai Mahwe ruled that he should be tried despite having filed for referral of his case to the Constitutional court late last year.

On Monday the magistrate's court heard that Judge president George Chiweshe gave an order on October 31, 2016 giving the State two months to re-open its case.

Sudgen was represented by Admire Rubaya who submitted that two months had since elapsed hence the court could not go against that order and proceed to trial.

Mahwe said the delay was caused by defence counsel's unavailability.

"The two months expired due to State's negligence and attempts to delay proceeding," he said.

"The defence made several frivolous applications as a tactic to ensure that the two months expire. The trial should proceed," he said.

Rubaya then applied to have the matter stood down to allow the accused's lawyer he is instructing, advocate Thabani Mpofu to appear.

Mahwe again dismissed the application saying the trial had been going on for three years. This resulted in Rubaya to recuse himself.

"It is a sad day for justice. You shot down all the applications I made. I have to recuse myself," he said.

Mahwe said he was free to walk away adding that the decision would not stall his ruling to have the trial commence.

Sugden then made another application for postponement saying he needed 10 days to look for another lawyer but the magistrate could not have it.

He said Sudgen's lawyer chose not to attend and the court took a five-minute break.

In those five minutes, Sudgen managed to get another lawyer Rungano Mahuni who sought for postponement in order to acquaint himself with the case.

Mahwe insisted the case should be heard and refused to give Mahuni the chance saying the accused and his defence had tried to buy time for a long time.

The magistrate said it was unheard of in the field of law to acquire a lawyer in court corridors adding this showed that Sudgen wanted to buy time.

Mahuni then gave notice that he intends to apply for the review of proceedings at the High Court.