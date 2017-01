President Edgar Lungu has declared a day of national mourning in honour of former Agriculture Minister Mischeck Chiinda.

Chiinda served as Agriculture Minister under Frederick Chiluba in 2001 and later became Mazabuka District Commissioner from 2004 to 2007 under late Levy Mwanawasa.

The Head of State has declared Thursday January 18, 2017 as the day of national mourning.

Chiinda will be buried in his home village in Chikankata on Thursday.