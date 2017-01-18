12 January 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Airtel Network Hacker Fined K5,000

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvester Mwale

A Kabwe Magistrate's Court has fined a 28-year-old man K5,000 or eight months simple imprisonment for hacking into Airtel Zambia network to reroute international calls.

Chanda Chiti of Highridge Township in Kabwe pleaded guilty to one count of securing access to an electronic communication network contrary to section 77 (2) (d) of the Information and Communication Technologies Act.

Facts before Magistrate PumuloMubita yesterday were that Chitiused an electronic gadget known as simbox to intercept international calls on Airtel network and bill them at the local rate.

The court heard that his action between January and March last year resulted in the loss of more than US $24,000 by the mobile phone company.

Airtel Zambia had reported to the police on April 8, 2016 that it had lost more than US $24,000 in phone call re-routing between January and March 2016.

The ideal situation is that Airtel bills the other mobile service provider making an international call for using its network and part of the charge is paid to the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA).

However, the court heard that Chiti had procured more than 1,000 simcards from an Airtel agent and inserted them into the prohibited simbox which is also known as simfarm machine to hide international calls received on Airtel network.

This meant that Airtel could not bill the other networks as the international calls were disguised as domestic calls. Police investigations led to the arrest of Mary Mupeta a sales agent who had sold more than 1,000 simcards to Chiti.

Officers also recovered one simbox in Mukobeko area which was not operational but all the electronic gadgets including his personal laptop were taken to ZICTA for examination.

In mitigation, Chiti, the father of two, begged for the court's leniency, saying he regretted his action and that he had recently lost his mother.

Magistrate Mubita said she had taken into consideration the mitigation and sentenced him accordingly.

Mupeta, the sales agent who had sold the simcards to Chiti was also recently fined K2,000 after pleading guilty to unauthorized access to interception of or interference with data .

Zambia

Police Keep Watch On Opposition Politicians Hichilema and Mwamba

Luanshya was yesterday cast in a fragile peace as UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy arrived in the town… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.