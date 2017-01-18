18 January 2017

Namibia: Police Recruitment Frozen

By Tuyeimo Haidula

ABOUT 4 500 Namibians' hopes of employment in the police have been dashed following the announcement of a recruitment freeze until 2019.

The suspension of recruitment activities follows the implementation of wide-ranging budget cuts across the public service, announced by finance minister Calle Schlettwein late last year.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga said the recruitment costs the force about N$90 million.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi yesterday issued a public statement distancing the force from an advert circulating on social media about the force having vacancies for cadet constables to fill.

Normally, the force would recruit about 1 500 officers per year. Kanguatjivi said the author of the advert was misleading the public.

"The Namibian Police is currently not in a position to take in new recruits. Hence, the recruitment has been suspended for the next three years," he said.

He cautioned the public not to fall prey to criminals requesting advance payments as guarantee of employment in the force, or to speed up the recruitment process. Schlettwein last year said an economic slowdown, accompanied by decreased government revenues and an increase in the budget deficit and state debt, have put the squeeze on state finances, and left the government with limited room to manoeuvre.

Although international ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's have confirmed in their last ratings that Namibia remains creditworthy, they have downgraded the country's economic outlook from stable to negative.

