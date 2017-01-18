18 January 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Investing in Education Key to Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Investing in education and the right skills is vital for the country's economic growth, development and competitiveness.

"We are all eminently aware that competing in today's globally interconnected, and almost daily, shifting economy is a complex affair.

"Our countries not only need advanced education - both technical and vocational - it needs dynamic, fast paced and ever-evolving skills, and also, a flexible workforce that can adjust to these rapid shifts in demand," Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the World Economic Forum workshop under the theme: "Shaping the Future of Education and Skills" in Davos, Switzerland.

With the world undergoing a Fourth Industrial Revolution, Minister Radebe said people need the right skills.

Making an example of the jobs that have driven rapid economic development in the past, from agriculture to light manufacturing, which are now disappearing, Minister Radebe said jobs of the future will be ever more technology-intensive, requiring a higher-skilled workforce.

"To access these jobs, people will need skills to be able to analyse, adapt, problem solve, manage and work in an increasingly connected way. There is therefore no more time to lose and this discussion comes at a very opportune moment."

Education systems must be oriented towards producing skills and young people who have both strong foundational skills as well as specific skills for jobs.

Countries must also learn best practises from each other like with the introduction of literacy and soft skill development modules in schools. He said they would make a huge difference in early childhood development and might help address the large numbers of school-goers who drop out early, especially in African countries.

Another intervention, Minister Radebe said would be government's role in regulation, standard setting, monitoring and evaluation (M & E), and the financing of skills development.

"Always evaluate programs, and feed these lessons back to policymakers so that they can make informed decisions about improving the design and implementation of programs. The effectiveness of the skills development programs I have mentioned above has been driven by strong M & E systems."

He suggested that stakeholders should play a critical role at policy level and be involved in decision making at the institutional level.

South Africa

Central Bank Chief On 'The Trump Effect'

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago discusses U.S. monetary policy, his outlook for economic growth and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.