Gambia - U.S. Backs Nigeria-Led Military Action Against Jammeh

The United States of America, USA has indicated support for Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS to take all necessary action on embattled President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia if he fails to handover to President-elect Adama Barrow.

Jammeh's tenure ends Jan. 19, the same day that Barrow is expected to be sworn-in as his successor.

Both the African Union and ECOWAS have said that Jammeh will cease to be recognised as Gambian President from the date.

The US warned Jammeh that he is losing opportunities to peacefully handover to Barrow and avoid the consequences of his actions.

Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Mr John Kirby, said at a press briefing on Tuesday that Jammeh was putting his legacy and The Gambia in peril.

"We call on President Jammeh to listen to his own people, to listen to the Gambian people who have clearly called on him to accept the results of the Dec. 1 election.

"And to again agree to what he already agreed to, which is a peaceful handover of power to President-elect Barrow."

Kirby, however, said the U.S. "believes that ECOWAS can certainly play an important role in providing security and addressing some of the concerns that there could be violence around the transition".

He also said that the U.S. was not ruling out its support to a military action, saying: "We do, and I'm not trying to back away from that in any way, shape, or form.

"I just would say that we do, obviously, support ECOWAS as a force for peace and security in the region, and specifically in The Gambia.

"Well, again, I don't want to speak to what possible actions they may take. I don't want to get out in front of those decisions," he said.