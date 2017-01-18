South Africa: Severe Fire Warning Issued for Western Cape As Blazes Still Burn

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre on Wednesday issued a severe fire warning, saying that extremely hot and dry windy conditions could be expected across the province.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said in a statement that fires which broke out on Wednesday could easily become uncontrollable.

"If a fire starts under these conditions, it will be very hard to control, it will be unpredictable and it will be fast moving," Bredell said.

"I would go so far as to request the public to desist from making any fires outdoors today."

Bredell said public support was needed to contain blazes. "People who are outdoors or in close proximity to vulnerable areas should be aware of the enhanced threat of wildfires. Please take extra care to fully extinguish campfires and report any new wildfires promptly," he said. On Wednesday, fires were reported in the Bainskloof Mountains in Paarl, Grootwintershoek mountain range close to Tulbagh, and in the Stilbaai area.In January, fires in the Western Cape burnt down several buildings and destroyed several hectares of vineyards. City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety JP Smith said that the current wave of fires in the city was "very suspicious" and that investigations into the causes of the fires had been launched.

Source: News24