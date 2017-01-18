18 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Double Murderer Escapes From Prison Near Paarl

A convicted murderer has escaped from the Groot Drakenstein Prison, between Paarl and Franschhoek, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

Lwandile Yeko was serving a 25-year sentence for two murders, housebreaking, and theft of a car, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said.

It was discovered at 07:20 on Tuesday that Yeko had managed to get out his cell. Police were investigating how he managed to escape.

News24 understands that Yeko cut through the bars of his window.

Netwerk24 reported that, in September 2008, he was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Jeanette Peterson, of Parow, and the attempted murder of her boyfriend, Brian Greening, in their Pringle Bay beach home in January 2005.

They were asleep when he attacked them, stabbing them repeatedly. Yeko was 18 at the time and living with his uncle in Kleinmond.

The judge said the only factor that had prevented Yeko from being sentenced to life imprisonment was his age. Yeko is now 30.

Police urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

South Africa

