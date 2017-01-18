18 January 2017

South Africa: Team SA to Position Country As an Investment Destination

Pretoria — Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address a session entitled Coalition for African Research and Innovation today, on the second day of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Deputy President will also on Wednesday lead Team South Africa to the Business Interaction Working Group where South Africa will be positioned as an investment destination of choice, and participate in a discussion, Africa's Road to Prosperity.

Deputy President Ramaphosa is leading a senior government, labour and business delegation to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Held under the banner, "Responsible and Responsive Leadership," Team South Africa will share with international delegates how South Africa aims to respond to this theme.

The National Development Plan is a key driver of how South Africa will enable the creation of an increasingly equitable and inclusive society.

According to the Presidency, Team South Africa convenes in Davos with a view to position South Africa as open for business and a globally competitive destination which is committed to achieving inclusive growth and employment, restoring investor confidence, achieving a more supportive business environment, actions to support growth and employment and refining government spending efficiency.

"Participants at WEF Davos will grapple with very challenging political and socio-economic issues including changing geopolitics, lowered global economic growth and most importantly, the creation of equitable and inclusive nations.

"Delegates will strongly deliberate on how to respond to the message being communicated by citizens worldwide in that they are increasingly looking to access opportunities for growth and development," said the Presidency.

Thursday, on day three of the meeting, will see Deputy President Ramaphosa participating in an informal gathering of world economic leaders looking at responsive and responsible leadership in a multipolar world.

Team South Africa will engage in a range of bilateral discussions in Davos while also participating in sessions organised by the World Economic Forum.

