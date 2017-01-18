18 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Arrest Several for Limpopo Public Violence

Forty-three suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested for allegedly torching schools and other buildings during protests in Tshitale and Mphephu, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

Twenty-three were arrested during a police operation in Muila and Nthabalala villages, in Tshitale, early on Wednesday, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Monday.

Police arrested 19 people in Mphephu for public violence on Tuesday, after protesters barricaded the R523 road.

On Wednesday, residents of neighbouring Nthabalala vowed to continue protesting until the road between their area and Elim was tarred.

On Monday and Tuesday, they set fire to two schools, two government vehicles, and a post office. They blocked the main road into the area and dug a ditch across it to stop police from entering.

Those arrested would appear in courts soon on charges of arson, malicious damage to property, and public violence.

Source: News24

