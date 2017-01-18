18 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Parliament - Leaked 'Working Document' Slams SABC

A hard-hitting working document on the SABC, arising from the parliamentary inquiry into the troubled state of affairs at the public broadcaster, found that the board failed to discharge its financial oversight and governance responsibilities - and there was political interference. Leaked on the eve of the parliamentary ad hoc committee's deliberations, the working document makes key recommendations to ensure proper financial governance and editorial independence. However, implementing the recommendations is clearly left to a new interim SABC board. And that's a parallel process in Parliament's communication committee, which for almost two years has stood by as the SABC was embroiled in turmoil. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Over several weeks since last year, South Africans got to watch top SABC executives, board members and Communications Minister Faith Muthambi face tough questions from MPs. Often the response was "I can't recall" or "I can't remember" as documents requested by the committee in line with Parliament's powers, were withheld due to commercial sensitivity.

It was a tactic previously successfully used when the SABC or its political boss appeared before the communication committee, which in 2015 overturned its own decision to hold Muthambi to account over the removal of three board members through the...

