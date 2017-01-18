18 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Sudan: Sanctions Eased, Khartoum Comes in From the Cold

analysis

South Africa was heavily criticised for failing to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015. But maybe South Africa was just ahead of the curve. With sanctions lifted and aid money flowing in, Bashir's regime is slowly shedding its pariah state status - for better or for worse. By SIMON ALLISON.

Sudan is open for business. After 20 years, the United States has announced that it is easing trade restrictions in a move designed to normalise relations with Khartoum.

"The actions taken today are an outcome of ongoing engagement between the United States and the government of Sudan, and the result of sustained progress by the government of Sudan on several fronts, including a marked reduction in offensive military activity, a pledge to maintain a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan, steps toward improving humanitarian access throughout Sudan, and co-operation with the United States on counterterrorism and addressing regional conflicts," said the US Treasury in a statement released on Friday last week.

The deal to lift sanctions was approved by both the Obama administration and President-elect Trump's team. Initially, US companies wishing to trade with Sudan can apply for a waiver. Depending on Sudan's behaviour, the trade embargo...

