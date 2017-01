Twenty-four children were injured when their minibus taxi crashed into a house in Cato Manor on Wednesday, paramedics said.

The accident happened at the intersection of Holy Road and Umthinifast Way around 06:30, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

More ambulances had to be called to help treat the injured. They were taken to various Durban hospitals.

The cause of the crash was not known, but police were investigating, Jamieson said.

