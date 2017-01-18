18 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: UJ Registrations Steaming Ahead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Registrations by new and returning students for the 2017 academic year were steaming ahead, the University of Johannesburg said on Wednesday.

Over 25% of all students had completed their registration since the process started 10 days ago, Registrar, Professor Kinta Burger, said in a statement.

"The numbers are a very clear indication that the university's community wants the academic year to get underway, on time, and without disruptions.

"The numbers also confirm that the online-only registration system is working smoothly, and has been embraced by UJ's students."

By Wednesday morning, the university had registered over 13 000 students, which was nearly one quarter of their entire student body and in line with the pace of registration in previous years.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact UJ's call centre on 011 559 4555.

Source: News24

South Africa

Central Bank Chief On 'The Trump Effect'

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago discusses U.S. monetary policy, his outlook for economic growth and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.