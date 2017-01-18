South Africa: UJ Registrations Steaming Ahead

Registrations by new and returning students for the 2017 academic year were steaming ahead, the University of Johannesburg said on Wednesday.

Over 25% of all students had completed their registration since the process started 10 days ago, Registrar, Professor Kinta Burger, said in a statement.

"The numbers are a very clear indication that the university's community wants the academic year to get underway, on time, and without disruptions.

"The numbers also confirm that the online-only registration system is working smoothly, and has been embraced by UJ's students."

By Wednesday morning, the university had registered over 13 000 students, which was nearly one quarter of their entire student body and in line with the pace of registration in previous years.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact UJ's call centre on 011 559 4555.

Source: News24