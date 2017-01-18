South Africa: Dramatic Shootout, Car Chase in Umhlanga

Five suspected business robbers were arrested on Wednesday in the Umhlanga area following a shootout and car chase, a private security company said.

The dramatic chase started at 05:00 while a Marshall Security special operations team was conducting a crime prevention operation with Durban North police and other security companies, Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said.

During the operation authorities spotted a silver Hyundai i20 in Umhlanga with five occupants.

"A chase ensued [and] the suspects ended up in the Somerset Park area when they opened fire on the SAPS members chasing them."

Van Reenen said police managed to arrest one suspect.

The four other suspects sped away in the vehicle and proceeded to Mount Edgecombe Drive, where the vehicle crashed down an embankment and into a gated estate.

"A further three suspects were arrested, while the fifth suspect fled into the estate."

Van Reenen said Marshall Security officers chased the suspect and after a brief search of the area, found him hiding in a bush.

He added that the Hyundai was recently hijacked in Mayville. A firearm was also recovered at the scene, he said.

"The suspects are believed to be responsible for numerous business break-ins in the area."

