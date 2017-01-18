18 January 2017

UN News Service

Nigeria: Amid Outpour of Sympathy, UN Emergency Responders Aid Bombed Nigerian Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

United Nations humanitarian helicopter and emergency medical personnel are in north-eastern Nigeria following a military airstrike that hit a displacement camp killing dozens of people, including aid workers, and wounding a reported 100 others.

The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) airlifted eight Nigerian Red Cross Workers from the camp in Rann locality as part of the emergency response. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also said the response included nearly 900 lbs of emergency medical supplies.

The Nigerian army also deployed a medical team and "is working with humanitarian partners to ensure maximum support to the affected people," OCHA reported.

The camp is located in Rann, which has been under the control of the group Boko Haram for the past several years, and out of reach to aid workers.

Around 43,000 people are estimated to be internally displaced and struggle with food shortages as a result of the fighting and bad roads.

Edward Kallon, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, said called yesterday's airstrike "an unfortunate tragedy that befell people already suffering".

UN humanitarian officials are also questioning how a military airstrike ended up striking the displacement camp. Intermingled with messages of sympathy and solidarity with the victims, UN agencies called for a full investigation and greater measures to protect civilians doing forward.

The head of the UN Refugee Agency, Filippo Grandi - who met with Nigerian refugees in Borno last month - called

the airstrike "a truly catastrophic event" and called for a full accounting so that the causes are known and measures put in place to ensure this does not happen again.

The Nigerian Government has announced that it would investigate the airstrike.

In its message, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) stressed the importance of protecting civilians in complex humanitarian emergencies.

"UNICEF stands in solidarity with our humanitarian colleagues, and the dangerous conditions they work in," NICEF Director for Emergency Programmes Manuel Fontaine. "The aid workers who lost their lives were working to save others."

Nigeria

Senate Approves President Buhari's Fiscal Plans It Once Rejected As 'Empty'

The Senate has approved the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper, MTEF/FSP,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.