17 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Elections - Will Coalitions Rescue the System?

analysis By Pierre De Vos

On Friday Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America - despite having "lost" the election by almost three-million votes to rival Hillary Clinton. In South Africa the president is - currently, at least - in effect selected by a few hundred or at most a few thousand political party insiders. Is it time to change this system or will a new era of coalition politics address the democratic deficit in the current system?

As the recent US presidential election demonstrated, an electoral system with competitive party primaries and a long and gruelling general election that [on paper] may seem relatively open and democratic may nevertheless produce an appalling and unpopular result. [There is, after all, no vaccine for bigotry and hatred.] Recent polls indicate that a majority of Americans now disapprove of Donald Trump - even though a US president-elect has historically enjoyed a honeymoon period in which he [it has always been a he] has enjoyed widespread support from the electorate.

This suggests that where vast amounts of money are spent by individuals and companies with a vested interests in "capturing" the state, the outcome of the election may well...

