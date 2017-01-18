South Africa: Seven Officers Busted for Fraud

Pretoria — Seven police detectives stationed at Rabie Ridge and Benoni police stations have been arrested for fraud estimated at R50 000.

The seven were arrested after an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks after they submitted fraudulent travel claims between March 2014 and March 2015.

The suspects, with between 11 and 35 years of service are, Warrant Officer Ali Mohlala (55), Sergeant Johanna Msiza (41), Sergeant Boycot Zembe (37), Sergeant Gilbert Mohambi (36), Sergeant Nare Lephalale (37), Sergeant Marcus Malebe (37), and Sergeant Moteku Tlolane (40).

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Prince Mokotedi, condemned the criminal activities committed by fellow law enforcers, saying it was appalling and could not be ignored.

"We are serious about uprooting corruption and all forms of criminality within our ranks as we are equally determined to strengthen integrity in the service," Mokotedi said on Wednesday.

The arrested officers appeared briefly before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court for fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

They were all released on a warning on condition that they do not interfere with State witnesses.

Their case has been postponed to 13 March 2017 for further investigation.

An eighth suspect fled in his private vehicle after noticing the Hawks' vehicles approaching Tembisa South police station. However, the Hawks have assured that they are hot on his heels.