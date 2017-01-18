18 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bus Driver, Woman Killed in Separate Accidents

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 28-year-old bus driver and a woman believed to be in her forties were killed in two separate accidents in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, the bus driver was killed after his bus collided with a truck on the N12 in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said that before 23:00, paramedics arrived on the scene where they found the bus and the truck.

"An unknown man was found near the wheels of the truck with fatal injuries. It was evident that the bus crashed into the side of the truck. A large hole in the windscreen of the bus suggested that the driver was flung through the windscreen and into the wheels of the truck during the collision."

Vermaak said paramedics could not help the man and he was declared dead on the scene. There were no passengers in the bus at the time of the collision, he added.

Fatal injuries

In the second incident, Vermaak said that the woman was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning on the M1 highway in Johannesburg.

He said that paramedics were called to the scene before Riviera Road before 02:00 where they found the woman lying in the fast lane of the highway.

"Upon assessment, they found that she sustained fatal injuries when she was knocked over by a vehicle. There was nothing that paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead on the scene."

Source: News24

South Africa

Central Bank Chief On 'The Trump Effect'

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago discusses U.S. monetary policy, his outlook for economic growth and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.