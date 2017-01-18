South Africa: Limpopo Protests Called Off After Govt Promises Tar Road

Residents of Tshitale in Limpopo have called off their protest to demand a tar road after the government agreed to start constructing it in April.

On Wednesday, residents of neighbouring Nthabalala vowed to continue their protest until their demand for a road between their area and Elim had been addressed.

Tshitale community spokesperson Edson Khomola Tshabalala said on Tuesday that they had agreed to call off their protests.

On Monday and Tuesday, they set fire to two schools, two government vehicles, and a post office. They blocked the main road into the area and dug a ditch across it to stop police from entering.

"We have resolved to clear the road and close ditches on the road and the schooling will resume on Thursday," Tshabalala said.

Earlier, protesters rejected a proposal by the provincial department of public works and its road agency to have the main gravel road upgraded to tar by 2018.

Department spokesperson Paena Galane said they intended starting construction of the tar road at the beginning of the new financial year. Negotiations between protesters and the department started last week.

Galane said an environmental impact assessment to tar the 45km D3727 road between Mashamba and Soekmekaar had been completed in 2015.

The upgrade was delayed because the province ran out of money in 2011. Upgrading of the road had in fact been scheduled for 2008, he said.

Source: News24