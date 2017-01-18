18 January 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Africa CEO Forum - Cameroonian Business Men Awaited

By Christopher Jator

African CEO Forum, the biggest annual platform for African investors with the participation of Asian, American and European chief executive officers, goes underway in Geneva, Switzerland, March 20-21, 2017. Investors will be meeting purposefully to exchange on boosting economies in line with the objective of public-private dialogue. Cameroon being one of the sponsors is expected to lead an important delegation of business representatives. To this end, reporters have been sensitised on the importance of the forum, the goal being to help sensitise business people on how best to use the opportunity to contribute towards economic development.

"We expect a good number of Cameroonian business men who represent companies, business opportunities and investments from the public and private sectors," Zine Ben Yamed from France-based organising structure Jeune Afrique Group told reporters in Douala January 16, 2017, in the presence of officials of the Cameroon Chamber of Commerce like Frederic Djeuhon and Protais Ayangma Amang. Last year's edition of the forum witnessed, according to Zine Ben Yamed, the participation of about 10 businesses from Cameroon led by the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development.

