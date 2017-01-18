Liberia: Chinese Open Modern Clinic in Liberia

Modern Equipment At The Clinic Ward In a bid to solving several medical complications and to further enhance the healthcare delivery system, a new modern Chinese clinic has opened in the country.

The Angel Medical Care Clinic was opened by the leader of the 9th China Medical Team, Doctor Sun Lijuan, who just returned to the country. The clinic is situated in the township of Congo Town on the outskirt of Monrovia.

Speaking Monday, January 16, 2017 in an exclusive interview with this paper, Doctor Sun, as a means of adding further boost to the sector, the clinic is providing state of the art diagnostic equipment ultrasound, EKG, respirator (breathing machine) for heart or lung failure and hemodialysis (kidney failure machine) among others.

"Apart from these equipment that are on ground, several other testing and lab equipment including CT scan and X-Ray machine are expected in the country in the soonest possible people," said Doctor Sun. "Our goal is not to just provide medical services, but to provide quality medical services for Liberians and other foreign nationals residing within the borders of Liberia," she stated.

"I was in this country before and I am aware of the many challenges faced by the health sector, especially as it relates to quality drugs and quality services. Our clinic will help solve some of these grave problems," the Chinese medical doctor noted.

Doctor Sun, a medical specialist in hypertension, diabetes and heart failure, pointed out that the Angel Medical Care Clinic does HIV testing and counseling services as well as provides treatment and solution for malarial, CBC, and cholesterol etc.

She among other things added that the Angel Medical Care Clinic has natural Chinese medical drugs that provide solution to various medical problems.